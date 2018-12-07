Pic story: folk artist of dough sculpture in north China's Hebei

A dough figurine made by folk artist Du Lihua is seen in Nanzhang Village of Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 5, 2018. Du Lihua, 41, is a folk artist of dough sculpture of Nanzhang Village, which is listed as provincial-level intangible cultural heritage. Du has made dough sculptures for over 10 years and created various dough figurines. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

