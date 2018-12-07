Fuxing bullet trains to run on Hangzhou-Huangshan railway

A staff member drives a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway, Dec. 6, 2018. Two Fuxing bullet trains ran on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway on Thursday, which is still in trial operation and expected to be put into use at the end of December this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway. Two Fuxing bullet trains ran on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway on Thursday, which is still in trial operation and expected to be put into use at the end of December this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A Fuxing bullet train for Hangzhou-Huangshan railway is seen at the Hangzhou South Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2018. Two Fuxing bullet trains ran on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway on Thursday, which is still in trial operation and expected to be put into use at the end of December this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Staff members test the stability of a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway, Dec. 6, 2018. Two Fuxing bullet trains ran on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway on Thursday, which is still in trial operation and expected to be put into use at the end of December this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)