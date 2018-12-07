Indian PM Modi most-followed world leader on Instagram: study

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most-followed among world leaders on the photographs-sharing app "Instagram," with a total of 14.8 million followers, found a new study.
According to the "Twiplomacy Study 2018" conducted by the international public relations and communications firm "Burson-Marsteller," Modi is followed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and U.S. President Donald Trump, said a report by "India Today" media group.
Pope Francis, Queen Rania of Jordan, and the Royal Family of the Britain are some of the other Instagram accounts that figure in the list of the 10 most-followed world leaders, the study showed.
Modi is also the most "effective" world leader on Instagram, with every one of his 80 posts and videos from this year garnering around 873,302 interactions.
One of Modi's most-liked pictures shows him standing at a bus stop in Davos
ahead of the World Economic Forum 2018 and got a total of 16,35,978 likes.