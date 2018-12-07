China launches two satellites for Saudi Arabia

China launched two satellites for Saudi Arabia on a Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:12 p.m. Friday.



Each weighing 425 kg, the two low orbit remote sensing satellites developed by Saudi Arabia have a design life of five years. They are mainly used for achieving ground images.



The rocket also carries 10 small satellites.



The satellites have all entered the orbit.



This was the 293rd mission of the Long March rocket series.

