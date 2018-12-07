British PM attends switch-on of Christmas tree lights in London

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/7 14:50:56

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights outside 10 Downing Street with three children in London, Britain on Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

