S.Korean officials, experts to visit Pyongyang for forest cooperation

A group of South Korean government officials and experts will visit Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), next week for inter-Korean forest cooperation, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.



The South Korean delegation, composed of 10 officials and forest experts, will make a three-day trip to Pyongyang from Dec. 11.



It was part of efforts to implement the agreement, reached during the working-level talks between the two Koreas in October, the ministry said.



During the Pyongyang trip, the South Korean delegation will tour a tree nursery and a factory, which produces tools and materials used for forestation.



The delegation will also hold a working-level dialogue with its DPRK counterpart about the inter-Korean cooperation in preventing forest disease and pest and building tree nurseries.



In late November, South Korea delivered about 50 tons of pesticides to the DPRK to help prevent a pine tree disease from spreading.

