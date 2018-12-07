Peak Sport launches new smart sneaker TAICHI

Xu Zhihua (middle), CEO of Peak Sport, shows the PEAK TAICHI at the product launch. Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport







Peak Sport's yearly product launch was held in Beijing on December 5. Peak is presenting a brand new smart sneaker to the market. The PEAK TAICHI features a "self-adaption function" and is jointly produced by Peak Sport and domestic intelligent polymer materials experts. The new technology enables the sneaker to adjust its function to meet the needs of the person wearing it and provides an entirely original user experience. Peak Sport's yearly product launch was held in Beijing on December 5. Peak is presenting a brand new smart sneaker to the market. The PEAK TAICHI features a "self-adaption function" and is jointly produced by Peak Sport and domestic intelligent polymer materials experts. The new technology enables the sneaker to adjust its function to meet the needs of the person wearing it and provides an entirely original user experience.

PEAK TAICHI is made of P4U, an intelligent polymer material that can react to environmental stress. Under normal conditions, the material appears to be soft, but it can become athletically firm on impact and return to a comfortable soft state when the external force disappears.

Li Feng, an expert in intelligent polymer materials at Peak, hailed the usage of the polymer material as a break through in the sector, adding that the production of TAICHI is based on dynamics and people can perform well when they are doing sports by taking advantage of its self-adaption function.

"In the sporting goods market, the ability to be innovative plays a key role when it comes to remaining competitive. From the launch of China's first 3D printed sporting product to the PEAK TAICHI, Peak is dedicated to introducing new products to meet the changing demands of customers. We are fully committed to becoming an internationalized Chinese sports brand," said Xu Zhihua, CEO of Peak Sport.