UN Women launches campaign for women’s right

Yang Ruikan delivers remarks at the event. Photo: Courtesy of UN Women

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign took place at the Dutch Embassy in Beijing on November 24, during which the coordinator of the United Nations (UN) Nicholas Rosellini, the Dutch Ambassador to China Ed Kronenburg, the representative of the UN Women Yang Ruikan, and other guests and representatives of embassies, media and friendly groups attended the event. The Dutch Ambassador showed his support for the campaign and the Embassy building was lit up in orange, which is the theme color for #orange the world# campaign. The host of the event called for the general public to be part of this activity by taking photos and posting them on their Weibo accounts and adding UN Women's official Weibo account. "The 16 Days campaign comes at a crucial time in our society, as gender-based violence has increasingly gained visibility," Yang said. She added that orange is a color of vigilance and hope, which reminds us that gender inequality, gender-based discrimination and gender-based violence still exist worldwide and the color also represents a brighter future, free from violence against women and girls.