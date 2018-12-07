Serbia: Cultural center opens

Luo Shugang (right) presents a gift to his Serbian counterpart at the cultural center's opening. Photo: Courtesy of Serbian Embassy in Beijing

The Cultural Center of Serbia named Ivo Andric was opened on November 29 in the 798 Art District in Beijing.With the music of traditional string instruments playing in the background at the Serbian contemporary art exhibition, Serbian Minister of Culture and Information Vladan Vukosavljevic and the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang participated in the opening. Vukosavljevic said that strategic partnership, deep friendship and highly dynamic cultural and art cooperation between the two countries have been decisive in opting for establishing a place where Chinese citizens will have an opportunity to get acquainted with Serbian culture. The center will promote Serbian film, language and literature. The programs offered by the center will also show Serbia as atourist destination for the Chinese - by means of various festivals and diverse cultural heritage. Luo expressed his congratulations and expectations that the Cultural Center of Serbia will serve as a window for promoting mutual understanding. Luo said that the center will also promote exchange and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, thus contributing to the elevation of the overall bilateral relations. The Cultural Center of Serbia was given the name of Ivo Andric, the world-renowned Serbian Nobel Prize winner in literature.