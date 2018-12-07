No device found at CNN's New York offices after bomb threat

New York police found no explosive devices in the US broadcaster CNN's offices after the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday night.



The New York Police Department said a phone threat was made to the Time Warner Center in uptown Manhattan, which houses CNN, at around 10:00 p.m. (0300 GMT, Friday), claiming that there were five bombs planted around the building.



The police then evacuated the building, blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the area and performed sweep-and-search of the facility. A bomb squad was also on standby during the search.



Shortly before midnight, an "all-clear" was given as no suspicious devices were found. The building was reopened and local traffic resumed.



The Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package of pipe bombs, which was addressed to former Central Intelligence Agency Chief John Brennan, was intercepted.



The package was among a wave of explosives sent to prominent political figures around the country in the same month. None of the devices detonated and no one was injured.



The suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc from the US state of Florida, is currently in custody. He was indicted on more than 30 federal counts.

