Chinese scientists call for deeper scientific cooperation with Ukraine

A Chinese delegation of scientists called for deeper scientific cooperation with Ukraine here Thursday, while attending celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences (UNAS).



The celebrations were held in the UNAS great conference hall, bringing together about 100 foreign guests from 13 countries and several international organizations.



"Ukraine has always been a good partner of China. In the field of science and technology, the CAS and the UNAS have established close cooperative relations," said Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), who headed the delegation.



Bai said the CAS is pleased to cooperate with the UNAS in the scientific sphere for the benefits of both countries and their people.



Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei attended the ceremony, saying "China and Ukraine, with each taking the lead in certain scientific fields, can give full play to their advantages by joining forces."



When addressing the event, Anton Naumovets, first vice president of the UNAS, said international cooperation is crucially important for the development of science in Ukraine.



"Our academy has signed over 130 agreements with partners from 50 countries. The UNAS attaches great importance to such cooperation and seeks to expand it in every possible way," Naumovets said.



Representatives of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the European Federation of Academies of Sciences and Humanities also took part in the event.



Founded in November 1918, the UNAS is the highest state-supported research institution in Ukraine with about 15,000 research staff members, including 98 foreign members.

