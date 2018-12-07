China to clear up military equipment system

China has launched a campaign to fight corruption in the military equipment system, the People's Liberation Army Daily (PLA Daily) reported Friday.



The campaign is aimed at eradicating hidden rules and cutting interest chains in the military equipment system, according to a meeting that convened Thursday on the subject.



The campaign will focus on clearing up plans, contracts, qualifications, expenditures and prices in the system to identify and rectify problems, said a document from the meeting.



The campaign will last seven months.

