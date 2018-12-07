Growing stronger, opening wider key to resolving Huawei crisis

Huawei is now facing its most severe test since it became the world-renowned innovative tech company.



Japan's Kyodo News reported Friday that the country "plans to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment makers Huawei and ZTE from public procurement." US efforts to pressure its allies to stop using Chinese high-tech products seem to have made new progress. Meanwhile, Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canada on December 1 at the behest of the US, which has made headlines around the world.



Thirty years after the company was established, Huawei has been making step by step progress on the path of technological innovation. Today, it has become a tech giant with 180,000 employees, almost half of whom are research personnel. It does business around the globe and it is generally believed by industry observers that some of Huawei's 5G technologies are world leaders.



But the US has been piling on ever increasing pressure on Huawei over the past two years. Along with restricting Huawei's products from entering the US market, Washington is demanding its allies take coordinated action and bar Huawei's equipment in the construction of their 5G networks. Australia, New Zealand the UK have all followed the US lead. It shows Washington's unique capability to elbow out Chinese high-tech firms through non-market means.



Huawei has to sail against this wind, a challenge the Chinese high-tech company is bound to face. It is also a reflection of the challenges the country's entire technology sector is facing.



Unlike China's State-owned enterprises, Huawei is a genuine private firm. But the severe political discrimination and repulsion from the US reflect an undeniable fact - the political gap between China and the US and a few other Western nations is too wide to bridge.



To solve Huawei's predicament, efforts have to be made as below.



The company has to pursue its superior and irreplaceable status in the industry so as to withstand discrimination from the US. Some Western telecom operators concede that Huawei is "the only true 5G supplier right now," and it is impossible to refuse to use Huawei's equipment. Further boosting its technological strength will consolidate such understanding around the world.



Meanwhile, China needs to ease its geopolitical and ideological tensions with the US and the West through expanding its opening-up to the world. It proves that easing tensions between China and the US and between China and the West is also one of China's core interests.



China should spare no effort in coordinating its traditional national interests and relations with the West, which will help Chinese enterprises stride toward the leading position in the world economy.



Some observers believe that strategic competition has already developed between Beijing and Washington, and easing this tension is unlikely. But this is a passive viewpoint. China wants to rise peacefully and help build a community with shared future for mankind. To realize the goal, it must develop constructive Sino-US and Sino-Western relations. Temporary problems and setbacks should not shake our determination to achieve that goal.



There is room in both China and the West to adjust and reduce the suspicions of the other. Reform and opening-up requires us to free our minds. We believe China can be more far-sighted and open-minded and its future will be more promising.