Taiwan's exports fall in November

Taiwan's exports in November dropped 3.4 percent year on year to 27.81 billion US dollars, the first decline since February this year, according to the island's finance authority Friday.



The agency said the decline could be attributed to lower-than-expected sales for international smartphone brands, a weakening overseas demand for machinery investment, as well as a relatively high comparative basis from last year, adding that it expected a flat export growth for Taiwan in the future.



In the first eleven months of the year, the island's exports rose 6.9 percent year on year to 307.46 billion US dollars. During the same period, exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong grew 8 percent year on year to 126.85 billion US dollars, the agency said.



From January to November, exports to the United States, Europe, and Japan were up 6.9 percent, 8.6 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gained 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's imports in November fell 11.6 percent from the previous month but edged up 1.1 percent year on year to 23.16 billion US dollars. Total imports from January to November were worth 262.76 billion US dollars, up 11.4 percent year on year.

