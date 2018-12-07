Myanmar forms steering committee for implementation of Belt and Road projects

Myanmar has formed a steering committee for implementation of tasks relating to the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative, according to the government's Gazette Friday.
The committee is chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Vice-President U Myint Swe serves as vice chairman and other ministers and regional chief ministers are the members.
The committee is tasked to implement works relating to the establishment of Myanmar-China economic corridor and Myanmar-China border economic cooperation zone under the Belt and Road initiative.
Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road initiative refers to the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which is aimed at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asian with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.