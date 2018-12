Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement by the top legislature Friday.



Wang Wentian has been appointed ambassador to Cambodia, replacing Xiong Bo.



Xiong Bo has been appointed ambassador to Vietnam, replacing Hong Xiaoyong.



Ma Jianchun has been appointed ambassador to Gambia, replacing Zhang Jiming.



Ou Jianhong has been appointed ambassador to El Salvador.