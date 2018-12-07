Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"She stayed in the ICU alone for over 10 days, but luckily she made it. She's a tough girl and eager to live."So said Li Na, a Linyi resident from Shandong Province. In November, her 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with lymphoma. According to the doctor at Beijing Children's Hospital, the success rate for curing this disease is 90 percent, but the high cost of treatment is a huge burden for the family. To cover the costs and make money for their daughter, Li found a food delivery job. But when her husband is at work, there is nobody to take care of their daughter, so Li has to bring her along while working. After hearing her story, many kind-hearted people donated money, toys and food to them. Li feels very grateful and said she will never give up. (Source: Jinan Times)