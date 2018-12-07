1.8 million Yemeni children malnourished, vulnerable to diseases: UNICEF

A Yemeni malnourished child cries while receiving treatments in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 6, 2018. Some 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished and vulnerable to diseases, with nearly 400,000 of them at risk of death from acute malnutrition, according to data released by UNICEF. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni malnourished child cries while receiving treatments in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 6, 2018. Some 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished and vulnerable to diseases, with nearly 400,000 of them at risk of death from acute malnutrition, according to data released by UNICEF. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni malnourished child is weighed as he receives treatments in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 6, 2018. Some 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished and vulnerable to diseases, with nearly 400,000 of them at risk of death from acute malnutrition, according to data released by UNICEF. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni malnourished child receives treatments in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 6, 2018. Some 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished and vulnerable to diseases, with nearly 400,000 of them at risk of death from acute malnutrition, according to data released by UNICEF. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)