French President Emmanuel Macron
will address the nation on the "Yellow Vest" protests early next week, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday.
"I think this is what the French people want, they want answers. The president will send a message to the population that he is listening to their anger and that new solutions obviously have to be found," Borne told Sud Radio.
The "Yellow Vest" movement, which got its name from the fluorescent jackets worn by protestors, began on Nov. 17 in opposition to the government's series of tax reforms.
The protesters are furious at rising living costs and accused the government of favoring the rich by scrapping a wealth tax and hiking fuel taxes.
Under nationwide pressure, Macron's government has decided to drop further fuel tax hikes in 2019 and indicated that all tax-related policies would be periodically evaluated.
Four people were killed and hundreds injured during the sweeping protests. A new demonstration was called for this Saturday.