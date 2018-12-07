Hainan police seize over 2,000 illegal guns

A large number of guns, bullets and explosives have been seized in a province-wide crackdown on illegal firearms in southern China's island province of Hainan this year, the provincial government said Friday.



A total of 2,349 privately-made shotguns, air guns and nail guns have been seized, along with over 12,573 bullets, 2,884 kg of explosives and 192 detonators, the authorities said.



During the crackdown campaign, 178 suspects were arrested in about 80 cases. The government said the number of gun and explosion cases shows a steady year-on-year decline.



Hainan is a popular tourist destination thanks to its pleasant tropical climate, with the number of domestic and foreign tourists climbing rapidly.

