Diving Santa appears at Tropicarium in Budapest, Hungary

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus waves to visitors in a fish tank of the Tropicarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 6, 2018. The diving Santa is part of the Christmas celebration. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds sharks and sea fish in a fish tank of the Tropicarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 6, 2018. The diving Santa is part of the Christmas celebration. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus decorates a Christmas tree in a fish tank of the Tropicarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 6, 2018. The diving Santa is part of the Christmas celebration. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)