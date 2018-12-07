A farmer works at a farm land in Jiwei Village under Chenhu Township of Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Farmers arrange greenhouses at a planting base of Chinese chives in Jiazhai Township of Chiping County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

Farmers strengthen the greenhouse for strawberry in Zhonglian Village of Langxia Township, east China's Shanghai, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)

A farmer picks strawberries in Duliugu Village of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Hu Gaolei)

Flower growers work at a greenhouse in Jiangu Village of Xinle City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

Farmers work inside a greenhouse at a planting base for vegetables in Jieshui Township of Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Zhao Chunliang)

A farmer works at a greenhouse for strawberry in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Zhang Qiang)

A farmer sorts vegetable seedlings in Gaoliu Township of Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2018. Friday marked "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)