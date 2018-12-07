Russian trade surplus up 65.5 percent in first 10 months this year

Russia's trade surplus rose 65.5 percent year on year to 170.8 billion US dollars in the first 10 months of this year, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said Friday.



During the same period, Russia's imports totaled 198.1 billion dollars, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while exports totaled 368.9 billion dollars, up 28.2 percent.



Fuel and energy products accounted for 64.4 percent of the exports, up 5.2 percent in volume and 36.3 percent in value.



Metal products, another major item contributing to the trade surplus in the period, accounted for 10 percent of the exports, up 11.6 percent in volume and up 25.4 percent in value.

