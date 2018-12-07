Nissan to recall 150,000 vehicles in Japan due to improper checks

Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it will recall around 150,000 vehicles in Japan due to improper final inspections.



The automaker said in a press release that it has recently found several "nonconformities" that may have caused inaccurate judgments during the inspection process.



The vehicles to be recalled involve 11 models built at two of Nissan's domestic assembly plants between November last year and October this year, according to the company.



"The newly found instances are viewed as having resulted from ambiguity regarding final vehicle inspection procedures and a lack of understanding of noncompliant practices," said the release.



The latest recall comes as Nissan's management has been under scrutiny after its former chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested for allegedly understating remuneration in securities reports. Ghosn has denied the allegation, said local reports quoting investigative sources.



The recall also comes despite a final report released in September on measures to prevent misconduct from recurring and restore trust of clients following a series of misconduct.



Nissan admitted in July this year to fabrication of data involving car exhaust emissions tests at five of its domestic plants, affecting 1,171 vehicles.



The scandal followed another misconduct of Nissan revealed last year as the second largest automaker in Japan was found to have routinely allowed safety checks on finished vehicles to be carried out by uncertified inspection staff, which led to the recalling of 1.2 million vehicles.



The incident, following a series of similar ones involving some major Japanese manufacturers such as Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp., casts doubts over corporate governance in the manufacturing industry and beyond in Japan.

