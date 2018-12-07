Transport helicopters fly over urban area

Two Mi-171 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation over the urban area during a routine flight training mission on December 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

Two Mi-171 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation over the urban area during a routine flight training mission on December 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

Two Mi-171 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation over the urban area during a routine flight training mission on December 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)

Two Mi-171 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation over the urban area during a routine flight training mission on December 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)