Japan should not jeopardize mutual trust by rejecting Chinese firms: FM

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
urged Japan to provide a fair market environment for Chinese companies, following reports concerning a possible ban on China’s Huawei and ZTE from government procurement contracts.
Japan plans to bar government purchases of equipment from Huawei and ZTE, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge and a person briefed on the matter.
The Yomiuri newspaper in Japan said the government was expected to revise its internal rules on procurement as early as Monday in a bid to prevent intelligence leaks and cyber attacks, according to Reuters.
The US has urged its major allies to drop Huawei equipment from their 5G networks due to security concerns, and Australia, New Zealand and the UK have already complied and blocked some products from Huawei.
The essence of Chinese-Japanese economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing on Friday. “Huawei and ZTE have long been operating legally in Japan,” he said, noting that China hopes Japan could offer a level playing field for Chinese enterprises there and refrain from doing anything that may undermine bilateral mutual trust and cooperation.
Huawei has not responded to request for comment by the Global Times as of press time on Friday.
However, it said in a letter to global suppliers, which it shared with the Global Times on Friday, that it strictly complies with all applicable laws and regulations in its global business operations.
Global Times