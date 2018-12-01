There are many different roads to development

During Brazil's history, the hard work and sacrifice of people from many backgrounds and origins built a diversified and sophisticated economy. The share of industry in GDP, at 20 percent, is twice as large as that of agriculture; services account for more than 70 percent. Brazil is one of the world`s largest exporters of agricultural and mining products, but it would be wrong to say that its economy "only depends on export of raw materials and bulk commodities". In fact, total exports of agricultural and mining products account for less than 2 percent of GDP.



This is not to minimize the importance of these sectors. Brazilian agriculture, for instance, has increased its productivity at over 3.5 percent a year for more than 40 years. This has enabled a vast growth in production with minimal increases in inputs, thereby fostering environmental conservation - an important component of sustainable development.



Higher value added exports often face unjustified barriers in major markets, but Brazil will up efforts to enable consumers in other countries to have access to competitive, high quality food and other products.



Brazil has gone through a recession, the deepest in its history, in 2015-2016. It is over now: growth is picking up and the country`s structural problems are being addressed through the democratic process.



Brazil's rate of economic growth has the potential to increase substantially in the coming years - thanks, among other things, to a hard-working, creative and increasingly well-educated workforce.



Brazil is not a model for China`s development, but neither is China a model for Brazil. The differences between the two countries have fostered the development of a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship. Mr. Ding espouses a narrow view of development and gives credence to those in the West who view trade as a zero-sum game. It is a view that does not serve Brazil and China`s interests.



The author is Ambassador of Brazil to China.





Lessons of Brazil not applicable to China





