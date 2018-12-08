Race horses in China's Inner Mongolia

The horses pasture on the grassland in Dong Ujimqin Qi of Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2018. The race horses of the ranch are cross bred to improve the desired characteristics and are worth several times the price of ordinary horses. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

The owner of a horse ranch checks on a horse in Dong Ujimqin Qi of Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2018. The race horses of the ranch are cross bred to improve the desired characteristics and are worth several times the price of ordinary horses. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

The owner of a horse ranch prepares forage for horses in Dong Ujimqin Qi of Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2018. The race horses of the ranch are cross bred to improve the desired characteristics and are worth several times the price of ordinary horses. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Aerial photo shows a horse ranch in Dong Ujimqin Qi of Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2018. The race horses of the ranch are cross bred to improve the desired characteristics and are worth several times the price of ordinary horses. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)