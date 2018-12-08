Chinese senior official meets former Australian prime minister

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday met with former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, who was leading an Australian delegation to the fifth session of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue in Beijing.



Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that China-Australia ties were improving.



"As long as the two sides adhere to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, they can push bilateral ties to maintain a stable development," Yang said.



China is ready to work with the Australian side to boost political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, promote people-to-people exchanges, strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues so as to realize mutual benefit and win-win results, Yang said.



The session has achieved positive outcomes, Howard said, adding that all social circles of Australia were willing to play an active role in promoting new progress in bilateral ties.

