China vows to continue support for Myanmar's peace process in Rakhine

China will continue its support for Myanmar government's process of restoring peace and stability as well as promoting development in western Rakhine state, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang said on Friday.



Hong made the remarks at a donation ceremony to Myanmar's Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD).



China encourages the Myanmar government's efforts on the repatriation process of displaced persons, he said.



Myanmar Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye thanked the Chinese Embassy for the prompt donation, saying that it will help build houses for the returnees and will also take the lead to bring about more donation from others.



Myanmar formed the UEHRD in Oct. last year for the effective performance of a long-term project of freedom from conflict in Rakhine state.



It also established nine private sector task forces to join the mechanism of UEHRD.

