42 killed, 23 missing in July dam collapse: Lao state media

The July dam collapse incident in southern Laos has left 42 killed and 23 missing, the state-run Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Friday.



According to KPL report, two more bodies of victims of the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy dam collapse were found on November 30. Both were residents of Hinlad village, Sanamxay district, Attapeu Province, some 560 km southeast of Lao capital Vientiane.



With the latest discovery, the number of dead bodies retrieved since the incident took place on July 23 has reached 42 with other 23 persons still missing.



The collapse of an under-construction saddle dam at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower plant, invested by South Korean, Thai and Lao companies, resulted in devastating floods in the region, leading to tragic loss of lives and properties.

