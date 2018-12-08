Turkey urges US envoy to lift observation posts in Syria

Turkey on Friday called on the United States to lift military observation posts in northern Syria which aim at preventing clashes between Turkish forces and Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by the United States.



During a meeting with US Special Envoy to Syria James Jeffrey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conveyed Ankara's request, the ministry said in a statement.



The minister also urged the US envoy to end US collaboration with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) which Turkey sees an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), added the statement.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jeffrey said the US military posts near Turkish border in northern Syria aim at "less harassment fire" and ensuring security of the region including Turkey.



Jeffrey was in Ankara for a joint working group on Syria.

