UN chief calls for 1 bln USD donation to global emergency fund

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for 1 billion US dollars donation to Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).



At the annual High-Level Pledging Conference for the CERF, Guterres in his remarks urged to make the CERF a larger fund, because that "will dramatically improve our capacity to respond to the multiplication of emergency situations that we witness and to the protracted problems that are more and more difficult to address."



The UN chief said that in his experience as High Commissioner for Refugees, the CERF was the most precious instrument, which responds quickly to new emergency situations and addresses those "forgotten crises for which it is very difficult to mobilize the attention of the international community."



The CERF has been at the forefront of the UN's humanitarian response for the past 13 years, and it has provided over 5.5 billion dollars in life-saving humanitarian assistance to over 100 countries and territories, said the secretary-general, adding that nearly 50 member states receiving CERF funding have also contributed to it, which makes it truly a fund by all, for all.



It is the only global emergency fund with the speed, predictability and flexibility to reach tens of millions of people each year with life-saving aid and protection, he said.



"There are many ways in which you can spend well your money with the UN, the CERF is in my opinion probably the best," said the UN chief.



"We anticipate more natural disasters and emergencies will hit around the world in 2019, with greater intensity. CERF must be equipped to respond quickly, and to make allocations ahead of time, when we can anticipate that disaster will strike," said Guterres.



The General Assembly two years ago adopted a resolution calling for an expansion of CERF's yearly funding target from 450 million to 1 billion dollars, and CERF surpassed the half a billion mark for the first time on 2017.

