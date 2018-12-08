US-led airstrikes destroy hospital in eastern Syria

The US-led coalition Friday carried out airstrikes on a town controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Syria, fully destroying the only hospital and killing eight civilians, state news agency SANA reported.



The eight civilians were killed by airstrikes on the town of Hajin in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour province on Friday morning, said report.



It added that the coalition renewed the airstrikes later in the day, targeting the only hospital in Hajin and destroying it completely.



The report spelled no details about possible casualties as a result of the hospital's targeting.



The US-led coalition has been targeting the last vestige of IS territory on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour province as part of the support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia in that part of the country.



On Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the SDF captured half of Hajin amid heavy shelling.



The SDF, with the backing of US-led airstrikes, has started a campaign to defeat IS in the sliver of territory held by the IS on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River since Sept. 10.



The Kurdish-led militia had managed to capture large swathes of areas during the first wave of attack, but the IS group succeeded to reclaim all lost territory.



The recent advance of the SDF comes as part of the second wave of attack to dislodge IS from the vestige of land in the eastern Euphrates.



The United States has provided the SDF with aerial cover, but in the process, tens of civilian casualties have fallen.



In its recent report, the Observatory said 820 IS militants and 473 SDF fighters had been killed since Sept. 10.

