China, France pledge to strengthen cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said here Friday their countries are willing to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.
The pair co-chaired the Sixth China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue on the day in Paris, which was themed "building a long-term and close China-France comprehensive economic strategic partnership."
Hu said that the Sino-French relations have witnessed a healthy and stable development in recent years, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has achieved remarkable results.
On Dec. 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron
met during the G20
summit and reached a series of important consensuses on the major issues of Sino-French cooperation, Hu said.
The two sides should implement the important consensuses, jointly promote international cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative, strengthen bilateral policy communication, consolidate pragmatic cooperation on large projects, vigorously expand cooperation in new areas, and strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks so as to inject a new impetus in China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.
Le Maire said that France attaches great importance to developing France-China relations, noting the two heads of state successfully met during the G20 summit and a new chapter would be drawn in France-China relations.
France has a unique advantage in participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in the fields of trade, technology, agriculture, finance, climate change and other economic and financial resources, and promote bilateral cooperation to achieve new results, said the French minister.