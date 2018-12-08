Finance minister says Huawei's investments "welcome" in France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that investments by Chinese telecom technology firm Huawei are "welcome" in his country.



Huawei is "important in France," Le Maire said at a press conference following the Sixth China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue held Friday in Paris.



The company has invested in France, and its investments are "welcome," he said.



The French minister also described as "positive and constructive" the Sixth China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, saying: "We seek solutions to grow trade and financial exchanges between France and China."



France "is ready" to work with China to defend multilateralism on the principle of reciprocity, he noted.



In a statement last month, Huawei said it opened a new research and development center (R&D) in France in a bid "to support companies in their digital transformation project."



According to the company, the center was the fruit of "a positive result" of three-year scientific cooperation with ST Microelectronics, its first French technology partner.

