AIIB approves 400 mln USD loan for India's drinking water project

About 3.3 million people in Andhra Pradesh of India will have access to safe drinking water following the approval of a loan of 400 million US dollars by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
).
The project aims to provide safe drinking water through a piped water supply, which is expected to have a positive impact on women and girls in affected communities as hauling water from communal taps is mainly carried out by women and girls.
The work requires a significant amount of time that could otherwise be spent on more productive activities, such as education.
Since women and girls have more frequent contact with water that may be contaminated, this project will also reduce health risks and health expenditures for women in Andhra Pradesh.
"Extending piped water supply is a major development priority of the government of India," said AIIB Vice President and Chief Investment Officer D. J. Pandian.
"We are supplementing the ongoing and proposed programs locally in Andhra Pradesh and are directly contributing to India's achievements under Sustainable Development Goal 6 to ensure access to water and sanitation for all."
The project is part of an integrated approach to water and sanitation improvement in India. Funding will come from AIIB as well as from programs by the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
With more than 80 approved members, the AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, it began operations in January 2016.