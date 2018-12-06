China already on the path of green, low-carbon development: climate official

File photo: Xinhua

China has entered the path of green, low-carbon and recycling development, China's climate authority said during the UN climate change conference on Friday."Over the past 25 years, China's total energy savings account for more than half of the world total," Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative for climate change affairs, said."Carbon intensity in China reduced 46 percent in 2017 compared with 2005," Xie noted.Xie made the remarks at an event themed "Climate Change Communication and Public Participation" during the Conference of the Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland.He urged more media participation on the issue of climate change, helping increase transparency and public awareness in the field. Such awareness, he said, needs to be transferred into action.Talking about COP24, Xie said that the countries have been positive and willing to enhance negotiations. The first week has been steady, he added.In the next week, differences could emerge. Xie believes if the countries continue to have a positive attitude, the conference would reach its goal.As of 2017, China had cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 46 percent from the 2005 level, fulfilling its commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 to 45 percent from the 2005 level by 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported in March.The two-week COP24 aims to finalize the implementation guidelines and provide clarity on how to carry out the Paris deal fairly for all participating countries.