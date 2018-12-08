US should be realistic on reaching a trade deal with China: experts

The US should not have an unrealistic view of its strength and take a pragmatic approach while adjusting its policies to facilitate a deal with China during the 90-day trade truce for the sake of its own economy, Chinese and foreign experts said on Saturday.



"The US has overestimated its strength and underestimated China's patience to some extent in the past several months," said Douglas Paal, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, at the 7th Sanya Forum in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, which kicked off on Saturday.



Paal has also served as the director of Asian Affairs and special assistant to former US president George W Bush.



Li Ruogu, the former Chairman and President of the Export-Import Bank of China, said that the US is threatening to pull out of various multilateral treaties including WTO, TPP and NATO as a tool to prioritize its interests. "But China only accepts negotiations, not hegemony, and such strategy will not work out if the US wants to pressure China into unreasonable requests."



On November 31, Switzerland-based UBS received approval from China's securities regulator to increase the share of its joint venture in China from 24.99 percent to 51 percent, a further sign of China's opening-up of its financial sector.



"The US politicians now need to be realistic, not to aim too high and solve trade issues in a constructive way," Paal suggested. He also warned that the cost of an escalating trade war which separates the world's two largest economies is way too high for both China and the US.



In the tech sector, for example, about 25 percent of US tech company Intel's income is generated from the Chinese market. And US smartphone-maker Apple also sees about 19 percent of its revenue come from China, according to Paal.



"Many US investors also hold shares in big Chinese tech firms like WeChat and Alibaba. If US officials punish these companies, they're actually punishing US investors," Paal added.



Steve Orlins, the president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, is optimistic about the possibility of an agreement between China and the US. "Even if the talks did not yield a consensus [within the designated period], the 90-day deadline will be extended."



In negotiating agreements with China, Steve also urged that the US should change its approach of categorizing China as a strategic competitor in the global race - the key reason for US to launch a trade war against China.



If such view persists, the China-US confrontation is likely to evolve into "a new Cold War" that would lead to a rapid surge in national defense budget that steals from budgets of infrastructure and social welfare, making the US public suffer, Steve warned.



