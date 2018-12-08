Russian military accuses US of attempting to whitewash international terrorists

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday called US remarks on a recent chemical attack by militants in Syria's Aleppo an attempt to whitewash international terrorists.



US State Department Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a press release earlier in the day that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia had falsely accused opposition and extremist groups of conducting a chlorine attack in northwestern Aleppo.



The Russian Defense Ministry stressed Russia has undeniable evidence that militants in Aleppo used munitions filled with toxic agents against the civilian population.



Syrian state news agency SANA reported a rebel attack with poisonous gas in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Nov. 24, causing at least 107 civilians to suffer suffocation.

