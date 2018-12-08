China renews blue alert for snowstorms

China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed a blue alert, the lowest level in a four-tier warning system, for snowstorms in some eastern and central provinces.



From Saturday afternoon to Sunday, snowstorms will hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hubei, and Hunan, with some areas expected to see snowfall of 10 to 22 mm, the National Meteorological Center said.



It also forecast freezing rain in parts of Guizhou, Hunan, and Jiangxi.



The center advised residents to reduce outdoor activities and urged local authorities to take precautions with roads, railways, electricity, and telecommunications.



In the country's four-tier weather warning system, red is the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

