11 killed, 19 injured after bus falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

At least 11 people were killed and 19 others injured Saturday after a bus carrying them skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The accident took place at Plera in Mandi Tehsil of Poonch district, about 210 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Today in the morning at about 9:15 (local time) a bus on its way from Loran to Poonch town rolled down into gorge at Plera," a police official at police control room, Poonch told Xinhua.



"In the accident, 11 passengers died on spot, while as 19 were injured, of whom five are critical."



According to police, the bus was carrying local passengers.



Police officials have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain the reason behind the deadly accident.



Eyewitnesses said the wreckage of the bus was lying scattered in the gorge and dozens of people have assembled at the spot.



Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.



Officials said on an average over 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.

