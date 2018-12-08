People of Dong ethnic group celebrate new year through various activities

People of Dong ethnic group perform Pipa (a four-stringed folk instrument) singing in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

People of Dong ethnic group make Ciba, or glutinous rice cake, in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

People of Dong ethnic group perform Lusheng dance in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

People of Dong ethnic group attend a large-scale banquet in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

People of Dong ethnic group perform grass-ox dance in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

People of Dong ethnic group perform grass-dragon dance in Guangnan Village, Longsheng of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2018. Dong people celebrated the new year of their ethnic group through various activities here on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)