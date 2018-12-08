Lego constructions displayed at KockaPark in Budapest, Hungary

Lego constructions are seen on display at the KockaPark in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 7, 2018. KockaPark (Brick Park in Hungarian) presents an exhibition of hand constructed Lego replicas of the real world, as well as an area where children can participate in the Lego brick construction events. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

