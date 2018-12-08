3 miners killed, 10 others trapped in gold mine collapse in N. Sudan

A total of three gold miners were killed and 10 remain trapped inside the collapsed mine, Sudan's Mineral Resources Company announced in a statement late Friday.



"The mine collapsed on Thursday evening at Qabqaba area in Nahral-Neel State in Northern Sudan, where three miners were killed and three others injured," the statement said.



"As many as 10 miners are still trapped inside the collapsed mine with rescue teams communicating with them," it said, adding that the injured miners were "in good condition."



Sudanese statistics indicate that around two million Sudanese employees work in the traditional mining industry, producing around 90 percent of the country's gold.



Sudan depends on the revenues of gold mining to compensate the loss of two thirds of its oil production following the separation of South Sudan in 2011.

