14 injured as high-speed train derails in S.Korea

A high-speed train with 198 passengers aboard derailed in northeast South Korea Saturday, local media reported.



Fourteen passengers suffered minor injuries and no serious causalities were reported.



An official from the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) told local media that the KTX train derailed some five minutes after departing from the city of Gangneung in the morning, adding that all the 10 cars of the train went off the tracks.



A KORAIL official said the extremely cold weather apparently affected the rail.



An official from the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport told local media that no final conclusion had been made on the cause of the derailment, and investigation is still going on.

