Snow scenery across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/8 20:37:20

Photo taken on Dec. 7, 2018 shows the rime scenery in Xuan'en County under Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 7, 2018 shows the snow scenery of Donghu Lake scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
