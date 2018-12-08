J-10 fighter jet deploys drogue parachute after landing

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies down onto the runway after a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command deploys its drogue parachute to slow itself after landing at a military airfield during a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command take off in formation for a combat sortie during a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off during a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off during a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off during a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies down onto the runway after a recent combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)