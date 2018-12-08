Chinese diplomacy will find positive ground in 2019: scholars

The environment for Chinese diplomacy will remain positive in 2019 though concerns over the US trade conflict remain, scholars and researchers told the Global Times annual forum on Saturday.



Jiang Feng, Party chief of the Shanghai International Studies University, said that China will pay more attention to etails including trade and technology during diplomacy in 2019.



US President Donald Trump has in 2018 made it clearwhat he wants to do and the EU also has chosen its stance between the China and US, deciding that Beijinghas to leave the scope of traditional diplomacy and take an elaborate approach, Jiang said, referring to the arrest of Huawei Technology chief financial officer MengWanzhou that caused heated discussion on global social media.



In the future, China's diplomatic work will be more closely connected with public opinion, Jiang noted.



Although the milieu of Chinese diplomacy is worrying at present, Gao Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Japanese Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, is still positive about the future.



"China has overcome so many serious challenges in the past 70 years since the country's establishment, that is the best proof," Gao said.



Gao added it is up to China to create a better diplomatic environment in 2019.



Cui Hongjian, director of EU Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, noted that China is facing a more complex diplomatic environment, whichthe country should not interpret as good or bad.



Instead, China should pay more attention to dealing with the relationship between the part and the whole, including the connection between bilateral and multilateral aspects, Gao pointed out.



Global Times





