Myanmar to hold traditional medicine practitioners' conference

Myanmar will hold its 19th traditional medicine practitioners' conference in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw on Dec. 28, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports Saturday.



The conference aims to promote all-round development and standard of Myanmar traditional medicine, improve the quality of traditional medicine as well as to provide further health care services to public through the traditional medicine, Vice-President U Myint Swe told a coordination meeting for the conference.



A seminar following the conference will focus on research to establish new treatment method of traditional medicine, extending establishment of herbal gardens, planting more herbal plants as well as recruiting more qualified traditional medicine practitioners.



About 380 participants from the country's states and regions are set to join the conference.



The traditional medicine practitioners' conference has been annually held in the country since 2000.

